Traffic Slow on I-77 for Semi Accident

Mary Alice Reporting:

State Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene of a semi rollover accident southbound near Schneider’s Crossing.

Dispatch reports that Troopers and ODOT officials are on scene along I-77 south. OHGO.com shows traffic is slow or backed-up from Bolivar to Schneider’s Crossing.

One lane has been opened to traffic, but Troopers are asking motorists to find an alternative route.

There were no injuries.

Further details are not available at this time.

(Photo from Leeann Abel)

