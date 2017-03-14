Trail Begins in New Phila Rape Case

Mary Alice Reporting:
Jury selection began Tuesday morning for a man accused of raping a 12-year-old.
New Philadelphia Police arrested 26-year-old Miguel Solis-Garcia for the alleged rape that was reported in June 2016.
Solis-Garcia fled the area and was located in Arkansas and was extradited back to Tuscarawas County.
Solis-Garcia is charged with rape, a first degree felony.
The actually trial is expected to begin this afternoon with Judge Elizabeth Thomakos presiding.
