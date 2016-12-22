Trial Set for Denis Menefee

Michaela Madison Reporting

A Port Washington man accused of kidnapping and raping a 10 year old girl will stand trial in March.

46 year old Dennis Menefee Jr. was indicted back in November. Prosecutors say Menefee took the then 9 year old child as she was walking home from the Massillon Public Library.

They say he pretended to be a police officer in order to get the child to trust him.

A Stark County Judge set the trial date for March 20th. Menefee has pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges including rape and fire arm specifications.

He’s being held on $2 million bond.

The child has been deemed ‘Massillon’s Lil’ Hero.’ The police department set up a donation fund shortly after the incident, raising more than $6,000 to send the child and her family to Disney.

Any remaining funds will be placed in a trust fund.

