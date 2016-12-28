Trio Arrested in Christmas Vandalism

Michaela Madison Reporting

Three people are accused of several Christmas morning vandalism incidents.

The Dover Police Department received calls early Sunday morning from people reporting someone trying to get into cars.

One caller was able to see the suspect vehicle, a dark colored sedan, and notified police.

An officer was able to locate the vehicle and made a traffic stop. Three men were inside the vehicle and the officer saw what appeared to be a handgun in the center console.

However; it turned out to be a BB gun.

18 year old Alli-Jamal Bouhachem of Strasburg is facing 3 counts of Criminal Damaging, Criminal Trespass, Driving under Suspension and other counts.

19 year old Jaelin Wittman and 28 year old Anthony Holwnan, both of New Philadelphia, are also facing several counts including Criminal Trespass, Obstructing Official Business and Criminal Mischief.

