Troopers Ready for Super Bowl Sunday

Mary Alice Reporting:

State Highway Patrol Troopers will be highly visible over the weekend.

New Philadelphia Post Sgt. William Bower says over Super Bowl weekend traffic is expected to increase.

Bower adds extra units will be on the roadways throughout the weekend targeting impaired drivers, and Troopers are asking you to have a designated driver if drinking alcoholic beverages.

The State Patrol reports Super Bowl 2016 had 2 fatalities and 156 injuries from traffic crashes, both fatalities were OVI related.

You’re asked to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers.

The Super Bowl Sunday night is between the Patriots and Falcons.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017