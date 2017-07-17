Truck Crashes into New Philadelphia Home

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 17th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A New Philadelphia home is expected to be a total loss after an apparent drunk driver crashed a pickup truck into the house.

According to police dispatch, the accident happened just after midnight on Sunday in the 400 block of Canal Street SE.

26-year-old Trent Slider, of Canton, was traveling on State Route 416 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into the front of the house.

No one inside the home was injured, but Slider did receive minor injuries to his face and neck.

He was cited for OVI and Failure to Control.

The home is believed to be a total loss and as of 7:00 a.m. on Monday, the truck was still parked inside the home.

Officials say the structure will likely collapse once the vehicle is removed so a specialized company has been called to pull the truck out.

