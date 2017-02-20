Trump Repeals ‘Stream Protection Rule’

Ohio Congressman supports President Donald Trump canceling a mining regulation rule.

On Thursday, President Trump repealed the Stream Protection Rule, which banned surfacing mining 100 feet near streams and strengthened environmental requirements.

President Trump explained the repeal would save thousands of jobs and get rid of wasteful regulations pushing jobs to other countries.

Ohio’s 6th District Congressman Bill Johnson praised the President at the resolution signing.

“If we had not overturned this rule we were looking at nearly 70,000 jobs across the country and about 80% of our coal reserves being unavailable. It’s very, very important to the coal miners of this country.”

President Trump said that the Protection Rule would have cost the coal industry around $50 million per year.

