Tusc BDD Opens New Store Location

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is opening a brand-new store location that features artwork created by individuals the organization serves.

Nate Kamban, Transitional Assistant Superintendent, says they’ve moved the store from Fair Avenue in New Philadelphia to West High Avenue near the County Courthouse.

The official grand opening and celebration of the new location will be held Thursday night.

Kamban explained that the store offers unique artwork created by those with developmental disabilities and other artists.

“Some of the folks with disabilities who work there are going be there as well. It’s going to be a really fun night. We encourage people to come out, see the store, pick up some items and support people with disabilities along the way.”

For more information visit www.TuscBDD.org.

Cpoyright WTUZ Inc., 2017