Tusc Dems Look Toward Future Elections

Mary Alice Reporting:

Local Democrats are looking at ways to booster election results.

Ohio Democratic Chairman David Pepper attended a Tuscarawas Dem meeting Wednesday night, and after going over the Trump – Clinton campaigns he says the general mind set through the campaign was not enough time.

“To even talk to regular democrats cause we were registering through mid-October, so we certainly didn’t have time to go out and persuade people who might be undecided. People who heard Donald Trump’s message, they might have heard Hillary Clinton say that she thought people were deplorable, they need to hear something from us that would have pushed them to moving our way.”

Pepper explains that in every congressional district they have organized a truth team, which will involve people who want to be advocates in their community.

He adds 2018 is an important year for Democrats to be able to bounce back.

