Tuscarawas County Arts Organizations Among Grant Recipients

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 24th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Tuscarawas County arts organizations are among 45 grant recipients in Southeast Ohio.

Justin Nigro, Operations and Public Affairs Director with the Ohio Arts Council explained arts programs are critical to Ohio for several reasons.

“Frist and foremost they have a great economic benefit to the state. We create and support more than 231,000 jobs in the state of Ohio.” Nigro added, “[The arts] contribute to the state’s educational system, we improve the quality of life for Ohioans and we also play a critical role in bringing tourism to our state.”

Nigro added that over the last two years the council has managed to supply grants to organizations in every state totaling more than $12 million.

$330,000 will be distributed across agencies in the Southeast part of the state alone.

The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas and the Tuscarawas County Center for the Arts are local organizations to receive funding.

