Tuscarawas County Awarded for Winter Road Maintenance

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The County is receiving national recognition for safe and sustainable snow fighting efforts.

ODOT Spokesperson, Becky Giaque, explained that the national award comes from the Salt Institute.

Applicants must meet or exceed nearly 70 different criteria that covers storage of salt and materials, equipment, safety, environmental protection and service.

Within ODOT District 11 Tuscarawas County was joined by Belmont and Holmes Counties in the recognition.

Giaque adds that studies show that road salt reduces crashes in Snow Belt states by 88 percent and deicing pays for itself within the first 25 minutes after the salt is spread.

