Tuscarawas County Set to Receive EPA Grant Dollars

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Thousands of dollars from the Ohio EPA is coming to Tuscarawas County Health Department for mosquito control efforts and scrap tire removal.

EPA Spokesperson Lindey Amer confirmed the Tuscarawas County Health Department

$20,000 for mosquito control activity and another $30,000 for scrap tire removal activity, which Amer explained old tires often become breeding grounds for mosquitos.

She noted several requirements the county had to meet in order to receive the funding.

“They have to get local support, submission and completion of all the forms, comprehensive and concise detail regarding what activities they’re interested in pursuing, can they collaborate with another community, and we also look for a mosquito surveillance plan.”

Of those receiving grant dollars, Tuscarawas County received one of the largest grant amounts, coming in just under the roughly $58,000 granted to the Huron County Public Health District.

