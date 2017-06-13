Tuscarawas County Water Quality Report Issued

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District is releasing the 2016 Water Quality Report to the public.

The report focuses on each of the county’s four public community water systems.

The document details the quality of water delivered to customers in each of the water systems.

It also characterizes risks from exposure to contaminants in an accurate and understandable manner.

Customers should have been made aware of the reports via a notification statement included with June bills as well.

To see the full report visit www.co.tuscarawas.oh.us/Water&Sewer/WQR16.pdf.

