Tuscarawas County YMCA Appoints New Director

(Dover, Ohio) A new CEO has taken the helm at the Tuscarawas County YMCA. Tiffany Foxx began her new position on Monday, replacing Keith Lands.

Foxx says that she is excited to return to the area with her husband and 3 children. She plans on taking some time to get acquainted with the needs of the organization.

“There’s always the goal to find new ways and ideas to increase our membership. We’ll look into child care and other programs to see what we can do to serve more people, but certainly, I want to take some time to find out exactly what the needs are in this area.”

For the last 10 years, Foxx has worked in a variety of leadership positions at the YMCA throughout the Massillon and Dayton area, bringing with her the experience of managing a multi-million dollar facility, as well as collaborating with local schools and communities for programs.

Keith Lands spent the last 22 of his 40-year career with the Tuscarawas County YMCA, and retires on Friday.

