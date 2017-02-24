Tuscarawas Dog Warden Officially Appointed

Mary Alice Reporting:

A new dog warden for the county has officially been appointed.

The Tuscarawas County Commissioners approved a resolution for the appointment of Terry Warner, who has been the interim warden since October 2016.

Warner’s first official day as the warden was Thursday. He says he is ready for the additional responsibilities, but the success of the pound is everyone working together.

Warner is replacing Karen Slough who retired after a 24 year career as the county’s dog warden.

