TuscBDD Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Always There Campaign’

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 21st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting another event today to celebrate 50 years of the ‘Always there Campaign.”

Kerri Silverthorn with the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities explained the public is invited to participate in a canned food drive Friday at Buehler’s.

Participants are encouraged to drop off canned food items until 3:30 this afternoon.

All of the donations will be taken to the local food bank next week.

