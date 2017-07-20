TuscBDD Holds Bake Sale to Benefit Veterans

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 20th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities set to host a bake sale Thursday to help support local veterans.

Kerri Silverthorn, Community Relations and Special Projects Coordinator with TuscBDD explained the bake sale is a way to give back.

“All of the money that we made today is actually, we’re giving back to the community. We are giving it to the Amvets.”

Silverthorn noted that the money will help pay for gifts that will be given to veterans who reside in nursing homes across Tuscarawas County.

Silverthorn says it’s all part of the ‘We’re Always There’ campaign.

“A statewide project and all of the counties in Ohio are encouraged to participate all year long and especially this week during the week of services. And we are just encouraged to do activities to give back to our community.”

The bake sale was held from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in front of the Charmed gift store on West High in New Philadelphia.

