TuscBDD Pushes for Support in Columbus

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A local organization is heading to Columbus this week to fight for continued support of people with developmental disabilities.

Nate Kamban, Transitional Superintendent with the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities explained that providers, staff and individuals with disabilities will make their way to Columbus Wednesday.

“Going down to an awareness day in Columbus where there’s opportunity to talk with our legislators about the importance of DD programming and to make sure that it continues and allows people with disabilities an opportunity to advocate for themselves.”

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and TuscBDD will be participating in and hosting several events to educate the public about the people they serve.

For more information go to www.Tuscbdd.org.

