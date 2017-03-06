TuscBDD Recognizes Awareness Month

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is gearing up for a number of events throughout March to bring awareness to those with developmental disabilities.

Transitional Superintendent, Nate Kamban, said this is a great opportunity to educate the public about the people they serve.

“And how we work with people with disabilities, initially you think ‘I’m kind of doing a good thing and it’s helpful,’ and it is, but you always get so much more from them then you ever initially put in. It changes your life.”

Kamban added that the awareness campaign allows the organization to reach out to the public with information and a chance to get to know members of the developmentally disabled community.

A number of events and activities are planned throughout the month. For more information go to www.tuscbdd.org.

