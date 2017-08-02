Tuscora Park Hosts Nickel Day

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August, 2nd) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Community residents are invited to Tuscora Parks annual Nickel Day event.

Park Superintendent Chase Hostetler says today fun, family event with popcorn, pool entry, and rides available for a nickel.

Each year, Nickel Day celebrates the history of the park and is in its 51st year.

The event brings in large crowds and he reminds anyone coming out to the park to plan for the hot weather the area is having today.

“Please wear plenty of sunscreen, drink lots of fluid, and just enjoy the day at Tuscora Park.”

Nickel Day began at noon and runs until 9pm.

