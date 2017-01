Twin City Little League Gets Grant

Mary Alice Reporting:

Around $53,000 will be used for improvements at the Uhrichsville ball field.

Mayor Rick Dorland explains the Twin City Little League was awarded a grant from the Reeves Foundation.

Improvements will include the concession stand, fencing, new dirt, and more.

The city owns the field and are in a lease agreement with the Little League.

