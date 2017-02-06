Two Accidents Closed I-77

Mary Alice Reporting:

I-77 northbound was closed Monday for several hours at the Dover exit.

State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Glennon explains the incident happened just after 12:00. Vehicles were slowing down for the exit when a Ford Escape was unable to decelerate in time and rear-ended a Chevy Silverado.

The Silverado continued off the roadway and stopped, while the Escape stopped in the right-hand lane. The driver of the Escape got out to check the driver of the Silverado.

Glennon adds behind the Escape was a truck with a horse trailer stopped. Traveling north in the right-hand lane was a commercial truck, who was unable to stop. The driver veered left into the median to avoid the stopped vehicles, overturned, and spilled the trailer contents.

The driver of the semi was transported to Aultman hospital.

ODOT was called for the clean-up of over 20 tons of coal spilled on the roadway.

Both northbound lanes were open by 4pm.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017