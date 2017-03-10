Two Arrested for Drug Manufacturing

Mary Alice Reporting:

Two Uhrichsville residents were taken into custody on Thursday for the manufacturing and possession of drugs.

Tuscarawas Sheriff Detective Sergeant Phil Valdez explains after a lengthy investigation they executed a search warrant in the 200 block of McConnell Street.

Many items were found inside the residence of Travis and Lisa Garrett related to manufacturing the drug known as Spice.

Detective Valdez adds the Garrett’s are suspected of providing chemicals and Spice to individuals within the community. They were arrested without incident. After a video arraignment in the Southern District Court, the Garrett’s were released on their own recognizance.

The items collected at the home will be taken to BCI for further testing as the investigation continues.

