Two Arrested for Meth Labs

Mary Alice Reporting (Uhrichsville)

A search warrant executed Tuesday afternoon resulted in the discovery of three meth labs.

Tuscarawas Sheriff Detective and Assistant Commander of the L.E.A.D Task Force Phil Valdez explains the warrant was for an apartment at 2223 N. Water Street Ext in Uhrichsville. Taken into custody were Michael and Sallie Edgar.

He says when they searched the home three methamphetamine labs and one pot lab were located, along with chemicals, oils, and powders.

Officials remained on scene for about three hours to dismantle all of the labs.

Valdez comments the Edgar’s are charged with illegal manufacturing of drugs and illegal possession of chemicals.

Both are being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail.

