Two Arrested in Suspicious Death

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Jefferson Township, Ohio) Two arrests made following the discovery of human remains believed to be a missing woman.

Coshocton County Sheriff’s Lt. Dean Hettinger says they were contacted by special agents from the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General regarding the disappearance of an elderly woman.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday February 8th, on a property in Jefferson Township. There they found human remains, believed to be of the missing woman.

The remains were taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for further examination.

Two have been taken into custody, 48-year-old Daniel and 42-year-old Trudy Reeves of Warsaw, on charges of tampering with evidence.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

