Two Injured in School Bus Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

A two vehicle crash Friday afternoon is under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report around 3:30pm Jaqueline Jackna, 69 of Warsaw, was stopped on US 62 to turn left onto County Road 201 when she was struck from the rear by a school bus.

Bus driver for East Holmes Local School was 71-year-old Ella Shoup, of Dundee. Shoup was not injured and no students were on the bus.

Jackna was taken by Med Flight to a trauma facility with head injuries, and passenger, Jeffrey Jackna, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remain under investigation with possible citations pending.

