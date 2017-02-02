Two Life-Flighted After Explosion

Mary Alice Reporting:

A Union Township fire injured two Thursday afternoon.Uhrichsville Fire Chief Justin Edwards says the call came in just before 5pm.

When units arrived on Pleasant Valley Road they found a portion of a service garage collapsed and a small blaze.

Edwards exlains the building is leased by Eastern Resource Services, and the two men injured are employees. A third employee assisted first responders. Two Medflight’s and six area fire departments responded.

The State Fire Marshal was on scene, and no official cause is known at this time.

The investigation continues.

