Two Recent Deaths Remain Under Investigation

Micahela Madison Reporting:

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate two recent deaths.

Officials are working to determine what killed 35-year-old Danny Garabrandt of Gnadenutten and 29-year-old David Albright Jr. of Dennison.

Garabrandt’s body was found in a car on South Wallace Street in Uhrichsville back in January. He’d been reported missing earlier in the month after several people received concerning text messages from him.

And on February 12th, Albright was reported missing. His body was found four days later in the 700 block of North Second Street in Dennison.

The Coroner’s office reports the cases remain under investigation and it could be weeks before a cause of death is determined.

