Two Remain in Hospital after US 250 Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

Two Midvale residents are still in the hospital after a Saturday morning accident.

State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Wood explained the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. near Midvale Speedway.

Two pick-up trucks were traveling westbound on the entrance ramp from Midvale when 20-year-old Jay Elliott, struck a truck ahead of him.

After being struck, the second vehicle traveled over the median and into a guardrail.

The driver and passenger in that vehicle, Gale and Ruth Scott of Midvale were taken by Smith Ambulance to Aultman Hospital.

Both remain in the hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Elliott, of New Philadelphia, was cited for assured clear distance and was not seriously injured in the crash.

