Two Turn Lanes Added to E. High Avenue

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 14th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Work continues on E. High Avenue in New Philadelphia to add turn lanes.

Once complete, there will be a left turn lane into the Sunoco Gas Station and a right turn lane for the entrance ramp to U.S. 250 westbound.

As crews work to widen E. High, anyone who is picking up prizes at WTUZ Radio will need to use the parking lot at Benchmark Construction.

The lot can be accessed using 25th Street SE to walk over to the stations parking area.

