U.S. 250 Utility Work at Uhrichsville

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Motorist will need to plan ahead for some delays on Tuesday at McCauley Drive.

ODOT Public Information Officer Becky Giauque said starting at 9 a.m. traffic will be stopped in both directions on U.S. 250. AEP will be installing new aerial power lines across the highway.

Traffic will be delayed around 15 minutes, four different times.

Work is expected to be complete by 1:00 p.m.

