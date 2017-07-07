U.S. Route 62 Closure Postponed

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Holmes County) A reminder to commuters who travel U.S. Route 62 in Holmes County, the road closure is postponed.

The roadway will not be closed Monday, July 10th, as planned between Stillwell and Killbuck.

The closure was to allow crews to replace a culvert in the area.

However; ODOT notes scheduling conflicts with the contractor as a reason for the postponement.

The $279,000 project is now set to begin on Monday, July 17th.

The roadway will then be closed for 28 days between Township Road 31 and Township Road 66. Traffic will be detoured on SR 514 north to SR 520 east back to U.S. 62 and reverse.

