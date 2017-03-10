Uhrichsville 2017 Budget Approved

Mary Alice Reporting:

Auditor remains optimistic about city finances after $3.8 million budget approval.

Uhrichsville council approved the 2017 budget and Auditor Julie Pearch says the total budget amount is monies appropriated to all city funds, including ambulance, street and park.

Pearch explains the overall amount is down from last year because of the hospital levy that is no long in place and there is not a payment for the fire truck.

She adds some major purchases within the budget are equipment and security upgrades.

The budget for the General Fund is just over $1.8 million.

