Uhrichsville Gas Station to get Upgrade

Mary Alice Reporting:

Starfire Gas Station at McCauley Drive will see a major upgrade in upcoming months.

Uhrichsville Mayor Rick Dorland says the new look will cost The Hartley Company around $300,000. Expected upgrades include new diesel/gasoline pumps, concrete, and a remodeled interior.

He explains they are looking to expand the area closer to Michael’s Auto Sales, but the grass area is labeled as a street so a variance is needed.

Dorland adds the gas station should not close during construction, and an actual construction timeline was not immediately available.

