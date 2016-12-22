Uhrichsville Honors Over 20 People for Service

Mary Alice Reporting:
Over 20 people were recognized for having 25 or more years of employment with the City of Uhrichsville.
Mayor Rick Dorland comments giving acknowledgement to retirees was one of his goals when he came into office.
“It was a long time coming. I’ve been affiliated with the city since 1975. Been a lot of employees come and go over those years, and I can’t remember over that time span anyone being recognized formally.”
He apologizes if anyone who retired after 25 years of employment was not mentioned, but adds the approved resolution honors everyone.
Dorland says he wanted to give these recognition’s by the end of 2016.
Individuals Recognized:
Police Department
- Chief Frank Barker
- Chief Ray Ross
- Sgt. Frank Devore
- Sgt. Rick Dorland
- Ptl. Tom Wells
Fire Department
- Chief Dale Grandison
- Chief Jim Golec
- Chief Art Tripp
- Assistant Chief Jack Wright
- Lt. Jim White
- Lt. Roger Wolford
- Capt. Les Hooker
- Capt. Rick Kinsey
- F.F. Earl Clouse
- F.F. Robert Goodwin
- F.F. Rocky Dryden
Service Department
- Foreman Ralph Baumberger
- Foreman Danny Smith
- Kenny Garrett
Auditor Jody Dunlap
Income Tax Merry Jo McGuire
Dispatcher Donna Mehok
