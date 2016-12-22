Uhrichsville Honors Over 20 People for Service

Mary Alice Reporting:

Over 20 people were recognized for having 25 or more years of employment with the City of Uhrichsville.

Mayor Rick Dorland comments giving acknowledgement to retirees was one of his goals when he came into office.

“It was a long time coming. I’ve been affiliated with the city since 1975. Been a lot of employees come and go over those years, and I can’t remember over that time span anyone being recognized formally.”

He apologizes if anyone who retired after 25 years of employment was not mentioned, but adds the approved resolution honors everyone.

Dorland says he wanted to give these recognition’s by the end of 2016.

Individuals Recognized:

Police Department

Chief Frank Barker

Chief Ray Ross

Sgt. Frank Devore

Sgt. Rick Dorland

Ptl. Tom Wells

Fire Department

Chief Dale Grandison

Chief Jim Golec

Chief Art Tripp

Assistant Chief Jack Wright

Lt. Jim White

Lt. Roger Wolford

Capt. Les Hooker

Capt. Rick Kinsey

F.F. Earl Clouse

F.F. Robert Goodwin

F.F. Rocky Dryden

Service Department

Foreman Ralph Baumberger

Foreman Danny Smith

Kenny Garrett

Auditor Jody Dunlap

Income Tax Merry Jo McGuire

Dispatcher Donna Mehok

