Uhrichsville Places Levy on Ballot

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) An income tax increase request is heading to the primary ballot.

Uhrichsville Auditor Julie Pearch explained the quarter percent levy will put the city in line with surrounding municipalities. She says officials chose an income tax instead of a property tax to consider those on fixed incomes.

Mayor Rick Dorland approved the levy and said they would prioritize the street maintenance. The funds could be used for paving, striping, and anything to do with road function.

More than $200,000 would be generated annually and would also act as matching funds for grants.

Currently the tax is 1.75% and with passage would increase to 2%.

