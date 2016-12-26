Uhrichsville Road Project Put On Hold

Mary Alice Reporting

Construction for phase 2 of the Eastport Project is delayed for several years.

Uhrichsville Mayor Rick Dorland said the project will be delayed a few years after a grant submission for Ohio Public Works Funding was denied.

The amount of $299,900 would have covered the Water Department cost of the project.

He explained they can keep reapplying but it just prolongs the $1.6 million project.

Dorland added the city has funding secured for paving, but says they will hold off for the Water Department so the new pavement won’t be torn up later.

There is no timeline for the second phase.

