Uhrichsville Sees Benefits with Added K-9

Mary Alice Reporting:

Uhrichsville Police discuss benefits that another K-9 unit would bring to the Twin Cities.

Dennison Police announced the idea of getting a unit for their department, and Uhrichsville Sergeant Mike Hickman explains the main advantage would be the different shifts the K-9 units would have.

“My dogs only out usually 40 hours a week. I know Chief Beeman has mentioned when they get their dog up and running and certified, that he’s going to work off shifts that I work that way there will be more of a dog presence in the Twin Cities.”

The Dennison department is currently trying to raise funds for the care associated with a K-9 and Sgt. Hickman adds he is having a $25 t-shirt fundraiser for K-9 Recon.

You can stay connected with the Uhrichsville K-9 Unit by going to their Facebook page.

