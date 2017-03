Uhrichsville Upgrades Security Measures

Mary Alice Reporting:

City officials take extra precautions at the Water Park and City building.

Uhrichsville Mayor Rick Dorland says the security will not keep people out of the building but add protection for the administrative offices.

New camera will be added at the Water Park. Total cost will be about $10,000, which has already been budgeted.

