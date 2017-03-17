Union Hospital Celebrates First Anniversary of Lauren Emergency Center

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) Friday, March 17th marks the first anniversary of the opening of the new Union Hospital Lauren Emergency Center.

The hospital in Dover completed the two-story Emergency Center addition to the hospital last year at a cost of $14 million for construction and $3.7 million invested in new medical equipment.

Dr. Jeff Cameron says “This Emergency Department is functioning even better than first envisioned as we planned it.”

The former ER served the community for 20 years and went from 25,000 to 45,000 annual patient visits

