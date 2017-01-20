Union Hospital Offers Help with Chronic Pain

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) Union Hospital is offering help to those suffering from chronic pain conditions.

Two registered nurses at the hospital, trained in strategies to manage chronic pain and related issues will provide information and advice to those looking for relief.

The hospital’s Community Health and Wellness Department will host a free six-week series of classes in February and March.

Classes will cover a variety of topics including:

-Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep.

-Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance.

-Appropriate use of medications

-Communication effectively with family, friends and healthcare professionals.

-Nutrition.

-Pacing activity and rest.

-How to evaluate new treatments.

All participants will also receive a free copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain” along with a companion CD courtesy of the Dewy H. AND Irene G. Moomaw Foundation.

Classes will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays – Feb 21 and 28 and March 7, 14, 21 and 28 – from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Rosenberry Conference Room beside the cafeteria at Union Hospital.

