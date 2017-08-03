United Way Hosts Stuff the Bus Event

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 3rd) New Philadelphia, Ohio – United Way of Tuscarawas County is set to hold a Stuff the Bus donation event this week.

All donations will benefit Harcatus Head Start in New Philadelphia.

Susan Reidenbach, Community Resources Coordinator notes the goal is to give preschoolers, age 3-5 the tools they need to succeed.

High-priority items listed include tissues, washable Crayola markers, Elmer’s glue, large glue sticks, pull-ups, construction paper and socks and underway in sizes 3T to 5T.

Additional items that will be accepted include two-pocket folders, chubby pencils, glitter, colored pencils, sequins, model magic modeling dough, watercolor supplies, stickers, regular and sidewalk chalk, foam shapes and stickers, blunt children’s scissors, plain index cards, wooden craft sticks and playground balls.

Reidenbach adds that donations of cash or checks can be made out payable to United Way of Tuscarawas County.

The event is taking place Friday, August 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 5th from 10:00 .am. to 6:00 p.m. at the New Philadelphia Walmart, 231 Bluebell Drive SW.

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute information and businesses may also request collection boxes for employee and customer donations.

For more information call 330-343-7772.

