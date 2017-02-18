United Way Raises Campaign Raises Over $500,000

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) More than a half a million dollars is raised during United Way of Tuscarawas County’s 2016 fundraising campaign.

Thursday night officials announced that the campaign raised over $540,333, exceeding the 2015 campaign by 5%.

Proceeds will provide funding to 22 area health and human service programs that focus on strengthening families and children, promote health and wellness and reduce emergency needs.

Thursday’s event also focused on recognizing volunteers serving on the campaign team.

For more information visit www.tuscunitedway.org.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017