Vehicle Found on Roof, No Driver Inside

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Very few details are known at this time, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in New Philadelphia.

Reports indicate a vehicle was found flipped over onto its roof just after 4:30 Friday morning.

However; both the Patrol and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that no one was found inside the vehicle.

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017