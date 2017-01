Vehicle Stolen from Moose Lodge

Michaela Madison Reporting

Police are still searching for a vehicle stolen from the Moose Lodge in Uhrichsville.

Few details are known, but the Uhrichsville Police Department posted surveillance video footage to their Facebook page.

The footage shows someone drive off in a dark blue 2003 Buick Rendezvous around 11:00 Saturday night.

Police encourage anyone with information to call the department. Officials add that all callers can remain anonymous.