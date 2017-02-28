Vehicles Vandalized, Three Charged

Mary Alice Reporting:

Dozens of vehicles were vandalized in Coshocton County starting on February 18th.

Sheriff Lt. Dean Hettinger explains over 60 vehicles have been reported vandalized throughout the Coshocton area. Damage was primarily broken glass.

On Monday, three people were charged with one count of vandalism, 22-year-old Jason Matis, 26-year-old John Newell, and 25-year-old Destiny Newell, all from Coshocton.

Additional charges are expected by the Coshocton County prosecutor’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

