Velma “Jean” Ruegsegger – March 8, 2017

Velma “Jean” Ruegsegger 81 of Dundee died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Union Hospital.

She was born January 11, 1936 in Tuscarawas County to the late Gilbert and Grace (Hanlon) Duff. She was manager of the former Quik Check in Sugarcreek for 25 years and a member of the Dundee Church of God. She was the foundation of the family and their love for one another that will hold them all together. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.

She was married on November 20, 1954 to Duane D. “Hoss” Ruegsegger and he died February 11, 2012. She is survived by her 8 children; Rick (Cindy) Ruegsegger of Fresno, Donna (John) Zadra of New Philadelphia, Karla (Don) Lint of Navarre, Melany (Bud Hall) Wright of Hartville, Dolly (Noe) Mendez of Orrville, Darrell Ruegsegger of the home, Valerie (Paul) Fleming of Dundee and Jolinda (Kenneth) Lighton of Chesapeake, VA, 24 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren, sisters Ruth (Richard) Gross, Cora (Gary) Grant, Carol (Jim) Miller, brothers Kenny (Beth) Duff, Howard (Diane) Duff and Ron (Mae) Duff. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her grandson Zachary Wright, great grandson Isaiah Weller, her sister Wilma and 2 brothers Chuck and Don.

Services will be held on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek with Pastor Duane Wilbur officiating. Burial will be in Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 12:00 PM (Noon) – 2 PM at the funeral home prior to the services. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

