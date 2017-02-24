Vento Sentenced to Life in Prison

Mary Alice Reporting:

Sentence was handed for the man found guilty of assaulting a Mineral City boy.

Randy Vento remained at the Tuscarawas County Jail for his sentence hearing Friday afternoon.

Judge Edward O’Farrell attempted to ask Vento if he would like to be present in the courtroom for his sentencing, and Vento began to be disruptive and would not answer the Judge. The audio and visual of Vento was disconnected so the hearing could continue.

Before sentencing, Judge O’Farrell gave an emotional and heartfelt commentary to Vento and everyone in the courtroom.

“The stunning triumph of an 11-year-old boy over the forces of evil, this young man has taught all of us to be courageous. This young man of extraordinary character will continue to serve as an inspiration to all of us.”

Prosecutor Ryan Styer says the sentence of life without the possibility of parole was the sentence they expected, and the family will be able to move forward in healing.

Vento was found guilty February 17th by a jury on six counts, including rape and attempted murder.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017