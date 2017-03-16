Verdict Reached in Rape Case

Mary Alice Reporting:

After around 90 minutes the jurors reached a decision for a 26-year-old charged with rape.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Ernest explains Thursday morning Judge Elizabeth Thomakos sentenced 26-year-old Miguel Solis-Garcia to a life-term of imprisonment.

The June 2016 incident took place in New Philadelphia where prior to the assault, on a 12-year-old girl, Solis-Garcia admitted to drinking up to 18 beers.

Solis-Garcia would be eligible for parole after 10 years, however Ernest explains if he did get released he would immediately be deported due to his status as an illegal.

