Victim Holds Thief at Gunpoint

Michaela Madison Reporting

An accused thief is behind bars after being held at gunpoint by his alleged victim.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office, a Fairfield Township woman woke up to her dog barking around 3:00 Christmas morning.

She then saw a man going through her vehicle.

A verbal confrontation ensued, awaking the woman’s husband, who then grabbed a gun and held the suspect at bay until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and has been identified as Adam Caris. He has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Obstructing Official Business.

Additional charges could come.

He’ll be arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016